Educating minority communities about the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine has become a priority.
Creighton University received a $250,000 grant to specifically focus on this type of community education.
Educating minority communities about the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine has become a priority.
Creighton University received a $250,000 grant to specifically focus on this type of community education.
The vaccine ‘micropod’ vaccinated 330 essential workers in a predominantly Hispanic and African-American community in a push to..
Coronavirus hospitalizations are dropping on Long Island while increased shipments of vaccines are arriving, and a push is underway..