5pm Congress Emergency Training 03.15.2021

CURRENT MEMBERS OF CONGRESS ARE SET TO GET EMERGENCY TRAINING THIS WEEK...AFTER THE JANUARY CAPITOL ATTACK

Set to get emergency training this week...after the january capitol attack.

The capitol police will partner with the sergeant at arms to go over how members can protect themselves...includ ing how to use an escape hood...a mask you can use to filter out toxins in a chemical attack.

Yesterday, u-s capitol police announced it will scale back some of the beefed up presence at