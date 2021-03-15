5pm 1 Millionth COVID Vaccination in KY 03.15.2021

MORE THAN ONE MILLION KENTUCKIANS VACCINATED AS OF TODAY....GOVERNOR AND FIRST LADY BESHEAR CELEBRATED THE POSITIVE MILESTONE THIS MORNING WITH A CEREMONY AT THE CAPITOL.

More than one million kentuckians have now gotten a coronavirus vaccine.

That as we pass another difficult pandemic milestone today...more than five thousand kentuckians have died related to covid-19.

Abc 36's monica harkins is in the studio tonight with our top story at five.

The governor's office anticipated we'd hit the five thousand mark this week...but hitting it the same day as one million vaccinated...made for a bitter sweet daily briefing from the governor....vj will have more on today's data in just a minute... but first, lets focus on the good news...more than one million kentuckians vaccinated as of today....governor and first lady beshear celebrated the positive milestone this morning with a ceremony at the capitol.

Eight kentuckians leading into one million getting their vaccine on camera.... and lets not forget this is just three months after the first shipment of covid-19 vaccines arrived in the state..

Despite the progress -- with 567 vaccination sites across kentucky -- dr. steven stack saying the efforts to slow the spread have been worth it..but the war against the virus isn't over yet.

Dr. steven stack: "to governor beshear, thank you for your leadership throughout this pandemic.

Kentucky has faced losses but kentucky's losses have been so much less than they might have otherwise been."

Governor beshear says in kentucky all first doses alloted to the state that and more have been used - when you consider some vials having more doses than originally anticipated.

The federal government admitting that some doses have gone to waste.

How many have been thrown away across the country is unclear at this time... that data hasn't been released on the federal level.

But experts say that may change soon as more data is collected from the states.

I'm monica harkins abc