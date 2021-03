Piñas Locas Quetzaly Brings Popular Mexican Street Treats to New Jersey

What started as a craving back in 2014, has become the go-to spot for Mexican street treats in Passaic, New Jersey.

Longing for a piña loca or crazy pineapple a popular Mexican treat sold in markets and street corners in their native city of Puebla, Mexico, Joana and Oscar Bravo decided to bring a piece Mexico to their community.