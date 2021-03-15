"Chef in the Garden" Teaches Kids How to Cook Healthy Food in the Bronx

"Chef in the Garden" is in its second year and takes place monthly at noon from June-September in the Garden of Eden, a longtime urban garden in the South Bronx at 1664 Weeks Avenue.For decades, the Garden of Eden has provided fresh, healthy food to a part of the Bronx often described as a "fresh food desert."Then last year, The BronxCare Health System approached the garden about hosting a free teaching series to promote healthy eating.