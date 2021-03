The Best Irish Coffee in San Francisco

Paul Nolan has been working at The Buena Vista Café in San Francisco for 43 years – and he’s made 5,000,000 Irish Coffees!

If you visit San Fran, this is a spot you have to check out.

Watch as Paul shows us the process for making his famous Irish Coffees.

For more information, visit www.thebuenavista.com.