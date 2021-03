A Mountain You Can Eat: The K2 Dornut

A secret menu item that has to be seen to be believed!

The colorful K2 Dornut is stacked with enough creamy crunchy goodness to feed a crowd.

What’s a Dornut, you ask?

Meld a Pandor croissant with a donut, and Voila!

The Dornut.

Topped with chocolate cream, strawberries, Fruity Pebbles and that’s not all!

So dig in, and bring some friends.

Check out the K2 and all of its fresh company on the menu at https://www.pandorbakery.com/