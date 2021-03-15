Michefresca King puts a delicious twist on Aguas Frescas!

This drink stand is putting a new sweet twist on a traditional Hispanic beverage.

Michefresca King is an Aguas Frescas stand in South Los Angeles that turns horchata into confectionary concoctions that are sure to sweeten up your Instagram feed and taste buds.

"We just take the horchata to a whole other level.

We turn into a dessert Michelagua form of it," said Guilver Lopez, the owner of Michefresca King.

Guilver Lopez and his wife are the ones behind these dessert drinks and opened up their business about six months ago."We put a little whip cream on there, little straws, a little wafer candy, and these little marshmallow candies too," said Lopez.

"We do the regular horchata, strawberry horchata, and ...