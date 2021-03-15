Helping Teens Through Grieving Process

Amid a local high school mourning a student's sudden and violent death, WAAY 31 is speaking to a local therapist on his advice to young people dealing with grief after tragedies like these

Students and staff at a local high school are dealing with a student's sudden and violent death.

Today, students and staff grieved together at jemison high school.

Student deu'nta moore was shot and killed this past weekend.

Waay 31's olivia schueller spoke to a local huntsville therapist... she has more on his advice to greiving students..olivia ?

Therapist travis davis said parents can monitor the behavior of their child following an unexpected death.

Davis works with teens in the huntsville area...he said it's important to allow teenagers to express their emotions in a time of unexpected grief....even if that includes them feeling angry.

Davis said if you're having a hard time understanding a death... the best way to remember someone..is to have some kind ritual...he said it will give you lasting memory.

Loss is a part of life...and at the moment they may be confused but there is help to help you process the emotions that you're feeling.

Another councilor that i spoke with said don't compare your emotions to someone elses...everyone grieves differently and there is no timeline for how someone may feel.

Reporting live in huntsville...olivia schueller waay 31 news.