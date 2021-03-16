Covid memorial fund 3.15.21
A COVID-19 MEMORIAL FUND ANNOUNCED OVER THE WEEKEND LAUNCHED TODAY.
Money is being raised to build a permanent memorial on capitol grounds in frankfort to honor coronavirus victims. contributions can be made in the name of a lost loved one or friend or in the name of someone who has sacrificed and stepped-up during the pandemic.
Any money remaining in the fund will be used to reimburse a portion of burial and funeral costs for families.
