The Irregulars Season 1 Trailer

The Irregulars Season 1 Trailer Plot synopsis: Set in Victorian London, the series follows a gang of troubled street teens who are manipulated into solving crimes for the sinister Doctor Watson and his mysterious business partner, the elusive Sherlock Holmes.

As the crimes take on a horrifying supernatural edge and a dark power emerges, it'll be up to the Irregulars to come together to save not only London but the entire world.

Starring Thaddea Graham, Darci Shaw, Jojo Macari, McKell David, Harrison Osterfield, Royce Pierreson, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Clarke Peters, Olivia Grant, Aidan McArdle, Sheila Atim release date March 26, 2021 (on Netflix)