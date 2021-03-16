Harrisburg bridge getting a lift

The bridge will be raised two feet.

Work is beginning later tonight on the willamette river bridge in harrisburg.

Workers are going to raise the bridge to have a clearnce from 14 feet to 16 feet.

One local resident talks about why he's happy to see these changes being made.

It'll be a good idea for the truckers, make it a little more safe for them.

They won't hit the bridge and knock it down that's for sure.

If you're traveling near the area, expect some delays.

Traffic will be controlled by flaggers monday through friday from 8 p-m to 5 a-m.

And workers are going to be very cautious of local wildlife as well.

The work on the bridge won't disturb osprey nests that are already there, as most of the work