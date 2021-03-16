State opens up vaccine eligibility for new groups

On March 15, California opened up vaccine eligibility to several groups.

-- in shasta county, public health is offering up shots for people with "co- morbidities" that make them more at risk of dying from covid-19.

People 16 to 64 years old with underlying health conditions are eligible.

But the state also opened it up to people who work public transit, and live in shared living spaces like homeless shelters.

California opening up vaccine eligibility today.*take sot trt :13 patt brower lives in redding i think they need to be vaccinated.

I think anybody who is in a precarious living situation needs to be vaccinated and we just need to quit messing around with excuses for not vaccinated anybody that is in those situations.

People 16-64 years old with underlying health conditions, public transit workers, and those who live in shared living spaces like homeless shelters qualify for the vaccine.

Justin Wandro, Director of Development, Good News Rescue Mission: "It's very important for our population. Most of them are considered high risk, very vulnerable."

Most of them are considered high risk, very vulnerable.

Raymond Kevin Cantrell, homeless: "I can be around and not have to worry about spreading it even though I'm wearing masks stuff inside here and around town, where I'm supposed to. I can worry about not contacting it from someone. It's given me relief now that I don't have to worry about getting it cause I do have a heart condition."

With the vaccine becoming available to the most vulnerable, the good news rescue mission says, this can help ease some of the burden the homeless are facing.*take sot* trt :15 justin wandro director of development, good news rescue mission we have isolation for people coming in, lots of sanitizing.

But ultimately the vaccine is going to help a lot more than all of those things.

And so for our population, it really gives them a chance to be as healthy as they can be.

The Good News Rescue Mission started vaccinating some of its guests last week, through the Shasta Community Health Center's Hope Van. Those people received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Those people received the johnson & johnson vaccine.

Reporting live in redding, ana torrea, the