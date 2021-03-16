Springfield Public Library to kick off STEM week

Here's what you can expect for this year's programming.

Week away from spring break ... and springfield public library is doing their part to get kids connected again and help them learn a little while they have some fun.

In tonight's skilled to work: kezi is partnering with employers in our area... to address the lack of workers for skilled jobs.

Everything is virtual these days and springfield public library's "stem week" is no different.

Every year they host this week long event for elementary and middle school aged kids to introduce them to how fun and interesting stem fields can be.

They have free book giveaways on this saturday the 20th and the following saturday along with virtual learning events that parents, kids, and families can join for free.

Taylor worley with the library says that -- this is an opportunity for children to open their minds to the possibility and explore stem in a very fun and social way taylor worley, springfield public library trt 13it's a way to start just dipping your toe in different things that connect with you and really see all the different fields, all the different optionsthat connect with us."

According to the bureau of labor statistics..

There will be a projected 3 point 5 million un-filled stem jobs by 2025.

However, a stem in the u-s survey showed that less than one percent of qualified graduates planned to pursue a career in stem even though the median hourly wage is nearly 40 dollars an hour .

Stem week at the springfield public library starts saturday and for a full list of activities -- you