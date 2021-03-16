Needle handout control

Controversy -- controversy -- the state of california wants more control over distribution programs..

Most of the people i spoke with have very mixed feelings about the needle distribution programs saying that they don't want to see the litter, but also understand these people need help.

Take sot polly tripp, lives in chico "it seems that the people who are using the needles need them for whatever reason they have."

Polly tripp has lived in chico for over twenty years.

She believes that the need for needles is a big issue..

But she doesn't like the litter that she says comes with it.

Take sot polly tripp, lives in chico "are left just anywhere" the cdc also states that when two similar cities were compared, they saw a 50% decline in the risk of hiv transmission.

The one with a syringe service program also had 86% fewer syringes in places like parks and sidewalks.

But this is not what some here at home say they were seeing.

Assemblyman james gallagher very outspoken on the issue.

Take sot james gallagher, assemblyman for california's 3rd district "these needles end up in our creeks, in our parks, our public places and become a danger and a hazard" and now the california department of public health is threatening to take control over these programs. take sot james gallagher, assemblyman for california's 3rd district "we're not going to allow the department of public health to circumvent local control and our ability to determine our own destiny and what we think is best for our communities."

Take sot polly tripp, lives in chico "i'd certainly like to see things go forward so that these people can have opportunities to make a little bit of change to their life."

