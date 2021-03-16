Parkview Field to Host High School & College Games in April

Texas... on to the diamond... parkview field is once again opening its gates for area high school and college teams this spring...this year's series will look a little different than in years past... 46 prep and college teams will play a total of 29 games on the tincaps home turf between april 2 and 29th...the series will begin with purdue fort wayne hosting northern kentucky april second and will conclude with bishop dwenger taking on north side april 29th...full details on this year's events can be found at wfft