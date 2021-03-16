Utica Police investigate shooting at Mohawk and Eagle

Shortly after they arrived they were called to the 700 block of South Street for a gunshot victim.

When they arrived they found shell casings in the street.

To the area of mohawk and eagle street just after nine tonight for a shots fired incident....they found several shell casings on the ground.... just minutes later they responded to the 700 block of south street..right around the corner from the scene... for reports of a gunshot victim.

We're told by police the victim....a man....was shot multiple times.

He was transported to a local hospital... utica police say no word on his condition at this point but his injuries are said to be non lifethreatening.

But they do say if you have any information or video near the scene to call them at....315-223-3556.

We will stay in contact with police and bring you updates as soon as they are available.

Good evening everyone i'm jason powles.