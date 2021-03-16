11pm KY COVID Numbers 03.15.2021

TWO CORONAVIRUS-RELATED MILESTONES REACHED TODAY IN KENTUCKY, AND ONE OF THEM A GRIM REMINDER, TO JUST HOW DEADLY THIS PANDEMIC HAS BEEN.

Tom kenny.

In our top story at eleven.... two coronavirus- related milestones reached today in kentucky... and one of them..

.

A grim reminder, to just how deadly this pandemic has been.

According to governor andy beshear..

More than five-thousand people have now died from the virus in the state.

The governor announced 23 new deaths today.

The total is now..

5,005.

Today in honor of those who have died, governor beshear..

Launched the team kentucky covid-19 memorial fund.

.

The governor first announced plans for a memorial on capitol grounds in frankfort..

More than a week a ago..

On the one year anniversary of when the first case of the coronavirus was confimred in the state.

15:28 this momnument will stand in honor of all the kentuckians we have lost commemerating the sacrafices that every kentuckians have meade.

During this dark and difficult period.

15:38 ---butted--- 17:40 - 17:48 "this memorial will also remind future generations of the hardships that the entire commonwealth endured during this difficult time and the sacrifices we all made to overcome it."

Contributions to the memorial..

Can be made in the name of a lost loved one...or in the name of someone who has sacrificed and stepped up during the pandemic.

Any money left in the fund will be used to help reimburse a portion of burial and funeral costs for families of kentuckians who died from covid-19.

You can find a link to the website..

At wtvq.com.

Fs img txt bullets:no coronavirus in kentucky office of governor andy beshear coronavirus 8.jpg -new ca ... in the meantime..

Governor beshear also announced..

396 new positive cases of the virus today.

The total is now..

More than 416- thousand.

The positivity rate is now..

3 point 9-9 percent.

Ots image:right one million in ky coronavirus