Huntsville City Schools shines in NCAA Tournament

Three players' going to the dance

When i first moved here i was told oh just wait till basketball season, high school hoops in huntsville are legit.

Well no one lied!

Three athletes from huntsville city schools get the chance to dance.

Kobe brown, who went to lee, plays for mizzou now!

Tigers are a no.

9 seed.

They play oklahoma saturday.

John petty, alabama's star from jemison.

Tide no.

2 seed, they play iona saturday.

Justin hopkins also a jag, he plays for texas southern ,they play thursday in the first four round against mount st mary's.