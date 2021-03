THE HONDA ODYSSEY FOR 2021 MAKES AN APPEAL TO THE FAMILY.

Bumper2Bumpertv says Honda is going against the grain and proudly making their minivan stand out.

Few folks want to admit that a minivan is what they need for an active family or simply a vehicle to move a lot of folks around.

WHILE MOST AUTOMAKERS ARE FOCUSED ON CROSSOVERS AND SUV’S TO GET THE PUBLIC’S ATTENTION HONDA IS STILL BETTING THAT MINIVAN’S HAVE A PLACE AND APPEAL TO THE BUYING PUBLIC.

THE 2021 VERSION OF THE ODYSSEY IS KEEPING THE AUTOMAKER IN THAT SEGMENT AND BRINGS A LOT OF TECHNOLOGY ALONG WITH IT.

FIRST THE BASICS, IT IS A FRONT ENGINE, FRONT WHEEL DRIVE PLATFORM THAT CAN ACCOMMODATE AS MANY AS EIGHT PEOPLE DEPENDING ON THE SEATING LAYOUT.

WE SPENT SOME TIME WITH THE TOP-OF-THE-LINE-ELITE TRIM LEVEL AND CAME TO APPRECIATE THE DETAIL IN THE PLATFORM.

(NAT SOT) ONE OF THE FIRST THINGS WE APPROVED OF IS THE EASE OF ACCESS INTO THE SECOND ROW.

FOR MULTI GENERATIONAL FAMILIES THIS CAN BE A MAKE-OR BREAK ISSUE.

OF COURSE, FRONT ROW RIDERS GET THE ROYAL TREATMENT IN TERMS OF SPACE AND ACCESS TO INFOTAINMENT SYSTEMS. HONDA ALSO TAKES SOCIALIZING INTO CONSIDERATION IN THE ODYSSEY WITH THE CABIN TALK FEATURE(NAT SOT) COMBINE THAT WITH CABIN WATCH, WHICH LETS A DRIVER KEEP AN EYE ON THE SECOND AND THIRD ROW PASSENGERS AND THE APPEAL AS A FAMILY VEHICLE INCREASES.

WE MENTIONED THE DRIVE TRAIN EARLIER, THE ODYSSEY NOW COMES WITH A TEN-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, GETTING THE MOST FROM THE FAMILIAR 3.5 LITER VTEC SIX CYLINDER ENGINE.

THE POWER PLANT IS RATED AT A RESPECTABLE 280 HORSEPOWER AND 262 POUND FEET OF TORQUE.

THAT TRANSLATES INTO A UNIT CAPABLE OF CARRYING A FULL LOAD AND POSSIBLY PULLING A SMALL TRAILER.

HONDA HAS FIGURED OUT A BALANCED TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE FOR THIS MINIVAN WHICH CAN BE APPRECIATED BY PASSENGERS WHO HAVE DIFFERENT TASTES IN ENTERTAINMENT THAN THE DRIVER.

MAKING IT EASIER TO HANDLE A VARIETY OF DEVICES ARE THE MULTIPLE POWER OUTLETS THROUGHOUT THE CABIN.

WILL THIS BE THE VEHICLE TO GO OFF ROADING WITH?

PROBABLY NOT, BUT IT WILL BE ABLE TO COMFORTABLY CARRY A GROUP TO THE START OF THE TRAIL ALONG WITH ALL THE GEAR THEY MIGHT NEED.

SO, WHILE ROCK CLIMBING MAY NOT BE ON THE AGENDA, A MULTI FUNCTIONAL RIDE TO NEARLY EVERYWHERE ELSE CAN TAKE PLACE IN IT.

I’M GREG MORRISON.