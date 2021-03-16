Beijing was enveloped in a shroud of devasting dust when the biggest sandstorm in over a decade hit the Chinese capital city and turned the skies to eerie shades of orange on Monday, March 15.
Sandstorm envelops China with unhealthy levels of devastating dust
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 00:11s 0 shares 1 views
Beijing was enveloped in a shroud of devasting dust when the biggest sandstorm in over a decade hit the Chinese capital city and turned the skies to eerie shades of orange on Monday, March 15.
The footage was filmed and posted on social media by Twitter user @danzenjapan.