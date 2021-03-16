CCSD held mental health forum in Las Vegas

REGARDING "COVID-19".... HERE INLAS VEGAS.NEW AT 6-30 -- C-C-S-DHELD A FORUM DISCUSSION ONMENTAL HEALTH THIS EVENING.IT WAS CALLED "TOGETHER WETRIUMPH" -- AND THE GOAL WASSUICIDE PREVENTION.THE ONLINE FORUM STARTEDAT 4 P-M AND WRAPPED UP AT THETOP OF THE HOUR.HOPE MEANS NEVADA... WASONE OF THE GROUPS THAT TOOKPART."The goal is to start having theconversation earlier because ourgoal is not any solutionsprovider.

We’re not there toanswer the calls on the suicideline, but we’re there -- I justbecame more involved as theybecame more involved because Isaw how passionate they wereabout it -- is to really shine alight on the struggles of youthand teen mental health issues."ANGELA EDGEWORTH ALSO SAYSMANY BOYS AND MEN DON’T WANT TOHAVE THE CONVERSATION -- SO THEYWANT TO END THAT STIGMA OFOPENING UP.20 STUDENTS HAVE TAKENTHEIR OWN LIVES SINCE REMOTELEARNING BEGAN LAST MARCH.IF YOU OR SOMEONE YOU KNOWIS STRUGGLING WITH SUICIDALTHOUGHTS CALL THE NATIONALSUICIDE PREVENTION LIFELINE.THE NUMBER IS ON YO