Ind vs Eng: Last 3 T20Is to be played behind closed doors; GCA on ticket refund

The BCCI said on Monday that the remaining three T20 Internationals between India and England will be played without spectators at the Narendra Modi stadium in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases.

The BCCI's announcement came after Gujarat Cricket Association vice-president Dhanraj Nathwani said the decision was taken due a spike in Covid-19 cases.

"T20s on March 16, 18 and 20 will be played without audience at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Refund will be given to the spectators who have purchased tickets," Nathwani said in a statement.

Nathwani said the GCA will form policy for refund of money to the spectators who have already purchased tickets for these three T20Is.

