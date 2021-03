Boris Johnson to visit India soon, what is on the agenda? | Oneindia News

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India at the end of April in what will be his first major international trip after Britain's exit from the European Union.

Johnson had planned an Indian trip in January as part of efforts to speed up trade talks between the two nations but was forced to cancel amid a surge of Covid-19 infections at home.

