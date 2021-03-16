Indonesian firefighters remove 7-metre python from resident's bathroom

Firefighters from the Indonesian city of Padang removed a 7-metre-long reticulated python form the bathroom of a local resident on Monday (March 15).

It took a crew of seven to subdue the enormous reptile which was described as "aggressive and hungry." Firefighters worked for around an hour to remove the snake from the private property, according to the head of the fire department, Dedi Henidal.

Henidal said recent weather changes may be prompting snakes to be more active and search for food and new habitats.

He urged members of the public to immediately get in touch with the authorities if they encounter dangerous reptiles.

The reticulated python is the world's longest snake.