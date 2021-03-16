Chinese girl gets stuck in claw machine after climbing inside to claim prizes

A girl got stuck in a claw machine in northern China after she climbed inside to get her hands of the prizes inside.

The CCTV video, captured in the city of Hohhot in Inner Mongolia on March 14, shows a girl in a black dress climbing into a claw machine through the pickup hole.

After she grabbed a doll, she was trying to climb back out but could not manage it.

Her friend informed their parents and the workers at the arcade game centre were called to the site to open the claw machine door to free the girl.

The girl was rescued and she was not injured, reports said.

The video was provided by local media with permission.