Once again, 'PIA' marked aircraft-shaped balloon seized in J-K's Bhalwal area

Once again, an aircraft-shaped balloon with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) written on it found in Bhalwal area of Jammu on March 16.

The balloon has been seized by Jammu and Kashmir Police.

A similar balloon was recovered by the police on March 10 in Sotra Chak village of Hiranagar sector.

J-K Police is carrying out investigation in the matter.