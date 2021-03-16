Promising Young Woman Movie Clip - What a Home

Promising Young Woman Movie Clip - What a Home - Cassie brings Ryan home to meet her parents.

From visionary director Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve) comes a delicious new take on revenge.

Everyone said Cassie (Carey Mulligan) was a promising young woman...until a mysterious event abruptly derailed her future.

But nothing in Cassie's life is what it appears to be: she's wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she's living a secret double life by night.

Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs of the past in this thrilling and wildly entertaining story.