Smack worth over Rs 1 crore seized in UP's Sambhal, 3 held

Three criminals got arrested after firing between police and criminal took place and seized smack drug worth Rs 1 crore 25 lakh in Sambhal, UP on March 16.

Narauli Police on Tuesday arrested three absconding criminals who were allegedly involved in illegal smuggling of smack drug, weapons.

Three criminals got arrested during the encounter.

On stopping a car, criminals started firing at the police during the checking.

A policeman and a criminal got injured during the incident.

Sambhal SP Chakresh Mishra reached on the incident spot on getting the information.

Charkesh Mishra, said, "Today morning during the checking near Baniya Khera police station by SHO and team, they stopped a car and started firing at the police.

One of them got injured during the firing and two other tried to run away but police caught them.

The seized car is Swift Dzire having Delhi number plate on it.

On investigating, the police seized a packet of smack drug worth Rs 1 crore 25 lakh and we are sending it for chemical analysis.

One policeman is also injured we are sending both the injured to the hospital and re-checking the car and has also seized their mobile phones to get their connections.

Further investigation is underway."