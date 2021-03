NIA, ATS pursuing unbiased inquiry in Ambani security scare, Hiren death cases: Nawab Malik

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik on March 16 said that ATS and NIA are pursuing an unbiased inquiry in connection with the gelatin-laden car found outside Antilia and Mansukh Hiren death cases.

"ATS and NIA are pursuing an unbiased inquiry (in gelatin-laden car found outside Antilia and Mansukh Hiren death cases), guilty will be punished.

No change in ministry or transfer is happening," said Malik.