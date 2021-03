Painting Falls Out of Artist's Hands After They Almost Finish It

This artist was trying the flip cup acrylic pour painting.

They mixed acrylic paints in a cup and flipped it on a canvas.

Then, they tilted it to spread the paint on it.

However, there was a small area left for coverage, so they picked up the big canvas.

Unfortunately, the artist lost their grip, and the painting fell out of their hands.

It got spoiled after it landed upside down, making them frustrated.