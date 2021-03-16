Germany, France, Italy and Spain pause AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, know why| Oneindia News

Germany, France and Italy have suspended use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine as EU regulators investigate reports some people developed blood clots after having the jab, depite World Health Organization and Europe's medicines watchdog insisting it was safe to use.

Spain, Portugal, Slovenia and Latvia also followed lead and paused the usage of the Oxford vaccine.

More than 11 million doses of the AZ vaccine have now been administered across the UK.

