Lewis County man accused of striking child with phone charger
Credit: WKTVDuration: 0 shares 1 views
Lewis County man accused of striking child with phone charger
David sutton is charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
According to the lewis county sheriff's office.... an investigation began on march 2nd after a mandated reporter of child abuse contacted child protective services.
The person reported seeing a number of lacerations to the child's arms.... consistent with that of a phone charging cable.
Sutton will appear in the town of denmark court at a later date.
Utica police are still in the thick of