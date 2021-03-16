Lewis County man accused of striking child with phone charger

David sutton is charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to the lewis county sheriff's office.... an investigation began on march 2nd after a mandated reporter of child abuse contacted child protective services.

The person reported seeing a number of lacerations to the child's arms.... consistent with that of a phone charging cable.

Sutton will appear in the town of denmark court at a later date.

