Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Lewis County man accused of striking child with phone charger

Credit: WKTV
David sutton is charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to the lewis county sheriff's office.... an investigation began on march 2nd after a mandated reporter of child abuse contacted child protective services.

The person reported seeing a number of lacerations to the child's arms.... consistent with that of a phone charging cable.

Sutton will appear in the town of denmark court at a later date.

