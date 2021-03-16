Banksy artwork on side of Reading Prison defaced with rival’s name

A mural by street artist Banksy on the side of a former prison which housed playwright Oscar Wilde has been defaced with red paint.The artwork, on the red brick wall of the former Reading Prison, showed an inmate escaping lockdown using a knotted spool of paper from a typewriter.It appeared on March 1 and was officially confirmed as a Banksy on March 4, when the elusive artist posted a video on his Instagram account.