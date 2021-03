The Jewish community offers in-person Seder for those who have had vaccinations and "Seder to Go" packages for those who want them.

A "seder-to-go" again this year for passover.

Chabad of the bluegrass on the university of kentucky campus is offering an in- person seder for those who have been vaccinated or have antibodies.

But...there will also be kits available so you can have a seder of your own.

Passover is the most widely- celebrated jewish holiday in america.

The eight day festival from march 27th through april 4th marks the exodus of the jews from egypt.

To find out more about your options visit w-t-v-q dot