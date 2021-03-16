Cat doesn't know how to react as it sees snow for the first time
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 00:52s 0 shares 2 views
This cat did not know how to react as it experienced snow for the first time.
This cat did not know how to react as it experienced snow for the first time.
Chris Johnson, living in Nashville, Indiana, filmed as his cat was placed in the snow on February 12 and began frantically patting the white stuff.
Johnson's kids found the kitten last year, brought him home and named him Bexley.