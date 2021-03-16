Jackson County Flood Relief 3/16/2021

Christian Appalachian Project has delivered 21 truck loads to Central and Eastern KY.

Donations continue to come in in the second week of clean up after Jackson County flooding.

C1 3 are entering their second week of clean up.

And donations continue to pour in from across the state... to help.

Christian appalachian project program manager aaron thoms says in the last couple of weeks since the floods... the organization has delivered about 21 loads of supplies to eastern and central kentucky.

Nan herald says... it gives them hope but... she says families were already stuggling before these recent natural disasters hit.

"our county was drowning long before the flood and even before the ice storm, then you had covid.

We have a high population of property.

There's not a lot of growth.

So drowning can be drowning long before the floods come."

Herald says one of the issues people are seeing throughout the county is a lack of communication... she says there may be people in the community that need help but don't know how to get it.

She says... she hopes her community will come out stronger.

Ots image:right