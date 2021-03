Duke of Edinburgh leaves hospital for Windsor Castle

The Duke of Edinburgh has left the King Edward VII's Hospital in central London to return to Windsor Castle.

A Buckingham Palace statement said: "His Royal Highness wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him at both King Edward VII’s Hospital and St Bartholomew’s Hospital, and everyone who has sent their good wishes." Report by Alibhaiz.

