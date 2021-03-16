Asim Riaz, Shivaleeka Oberoi to feature in music video
"Bigg Boss 13" star Asim Riaz and "Khuda Haafiz" actress Shivaleeka Oberoi will be seen together in the music video of a love song titled "Saiyyonee" by Bollywood composer Gourov Dasgupta.

