Manchester University announces 2 new nursing programs

Manchester University announced two new nursing programs on Monday.

A new opportunity for people interested in nursing manchester university announced two new nursing programs today.

One is a four- year bachelor's degree.the other is a 16-month program for people who already have a degree in another field.

University leaders say the nursing program is different from many... because it focuses on both rural and urban health...and infuses liberal arts competencies.to learn expertise that go beyond teaching technical nursing skills.

