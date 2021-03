Road Safety World Series: Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends gear up for semis

The ongoing Road Safety World Series 2020-21 is being held at Shaheed Veer Narayan International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

Ahead of the final league match of the T20 tournament between West Indies Legends and England Legends, India Legends-led by Sachin Tendulkar arrived at the stadium and hit the nets to prepare for the semi-finals.

We took a look at the cricketers who arrived for practice session.