Dry spell to continue in Odisha, temperature likely to increase: IMD

Odisha's weather in March has been tricky with frequent change in temperature pattern.

The weather would remain dry for next 72 hours, according to India Meteorological Department.

HR Biswas, Director of Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar said, "Dry weather has been witnessed in past 24 hours.

Temperature alert was given three days before that the weather would remain dry with dry air for next 48-72 hours.

The temperature would again rise by 2 to 3 degree Celsius after two days on an average and it will be more compared to last week.

Around 23rd march there are chances of thunderstorm and the temperature would fall with that.

During thunderstorm activity temperature is likely to decrease with the clouds and rainfall." "Malkangiri, Sundergarh and Boudh witnessed the highest temperature in the state with 38 degree Celsius within 24 hours and lowest temperature recorded in Phulbani with temperature of 14.8 degree Celsius.

Minimum temperature has not been a factor only maximum temperature has been a factor for us.

Bhubaneswar city will be having constant temperature of 38 to 39 degree Celsius but will gradually rise after few days.

Even after rise of temperature there would be a slight difference, it would remain normal," he added.