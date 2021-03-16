PM unveils new framework to deal with terrorism and crises

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the government's new Integrated Defence Review aims to make the UK "stronger, safer and more prosperous".

It will see the creation of a counter terrorism operation centre to help thwart terrorists and deal with the actions from hostile states.

A situation centre, based in the Cabinet Office, will also be established to build on the lessons of the Covid pandemic, and improve the use of data to anticipate and respond to future crises.

