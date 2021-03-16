Watch: Maharashtra ministers on Sachin Vaze’s arrest, NIA probe & Ambani case

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar spoke on the transfer of Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh and the arrest of police officer Sachin Vaze.

Pawar said that the government is not trying to save anyone.

NCP Mumbai President Nawab Malik also said that the case is being investigated and the decision will be taken as per probe results.

Earlier, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis alleged that the Maharashtra government is trying to save Sachin Vaze, who was arrested by NIA in the alleged role in Antilia bomb scare case.

