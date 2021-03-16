Manipur CM inaugurates 311 projects to mark successful completion of 4 years of BJP

Manipur Chief Minister on March 15 inaugurated 311 projects worth Rs 1096.05 crores along with the foundation stone of 39 new projects to celebrate the completion of four years of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led coalition in Manipur.

Titled 'Emerging Manipur-Celebration of 4 years of Achievement, the event was carried out at City Convention Hall in Imphal.

Speaking at the function, CM N Biren Singh said that the present government has emerged as a 'Citizen-Centric" owing to the state's constant efforts to connect with people by understanding their grievances.

Under the 'Go to Hills Mission', various infrastructure developments had taken place in the hills bridging the hill-valley gap and bringing emotional integrity, Singh said.