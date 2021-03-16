Man in custody after Amber Alert situation resolved

Custody this evening pending charges after the abduction of a st.

Joseph two year old girl.

An amber alert went out this afternoon a little after 430 for mia la tour.

The buchanan county sheriff's office says she was taken from the home -- where she lives-- on promenade lane in lake contrary this afternoon.

They say jeramiah latour -- who claims to be her father -- took the girl after a physical confrontation with the residents of the household, including the girl's mother..

A search for the vehicle latour and polachek took the girl away in was later found empty.

But, after about an hour, the sheriff's department reported that two year old mia had been returned safely to the law enforcement center.

(sot: buch.

Co.

Sheriff bill puett: "the subject brought the child here and surrendered himself.

He knew we were looking and had been at a couple locations and obviously wanted the best for the child.

He surrendered himself."

) puett praised the effectiveness of the amber alert system.

He says as soon as it was issued, his office immediately started receiving tips which helped them in their investigation.

Puett says the investigation continues and charges again are pending.