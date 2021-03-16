Ask the Expert Synergy - Thermostat GDK 031621

Jamie Clark from Synergy Homes talks to us about thermostats.

customer questions we have, and that is, "do i need a new thermostat?"

The answer is, probably yes.

Most of the older thermostats aren't functioning the way that they need to do.

They've gone out of calibration and today's thermostats have a lot more technology to them.

So they've got all the features that you want.

Jamie clark: this is a honeywell t-10, and it's my favorite thermostat on the market because honeywell realized that consumers want to keep it simple.

Too many thermostats on the market today are too complicated.

So homeowners can't use all the additional bells and whistles.this one is an up down thermostat.

If you're too hot, you turn the temperature down.

If you're too cold, you turn it up.

The other advantage, and this is a really unique feature to honeywell, is it has a remote temperature sensor that goes along with the thermostat.

Jamie clark: so the problem with most thermostats is they're in the hallway.

Most people don't care what the temperature is in the hallway.

They want it in the rooms they're in.

So this thermostat has this extra sensor we give you that you can put in the room you spend most time, or if you have a room that's less comfortable.

The advantage is it's going to balance the temperature between those two places.

So it's reading from the rooms you're actually spending your time, which is really helpful.

Jamie clark: the other nice thing about this thermostat is it's completely wifi.

So everything you can do on the thermostat you can do on your smart phone, your tablet, or your computer.

It'll even email you if you're out of town and the system loses temperature.

So that way, if you're in florida for vacation in january and your house loses heat,you can get somebody to go protect your pipes.

This is one of the most user-friendly thermostats on the market.

It's got all the features you want with none of the extra bells and whistles that overly complicate things.

