Mosaic Life Care updates visitor policy

mosaic life care also announcing today that it will begin easing restrictions on visitors... beginning today... patients not being treated for covid-19 will be allowed two visitors at a time... the hospital is also lifting the age restriction on visits.

Throughout the past year mosaic increased restrictions on visitor policies as the virus surged.

Hospital leaders say the changes recognize the importance of visitors to a patient's well- being... dr. david turner, mosaic lifecare "visitors to their loved ones is really as important as the medications that we give them to treat their medical conditions.

Because we know, that folks having their loved ones here with them improves their outcome.") the hospital will continue screening visitors and doing temperature checks on all visitors before they