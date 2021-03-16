NHS 1% pay rise is not a real-terms cut - Hancock

A proposed 1% pay rise for NHS staff is not a real-terms cut, the Health Secretary has said.Matt Hancock told a committee of MPs that NHS workers had been “carved out” of the pay freeze across the rest of the public sector due to the pressure on public funds.Giving evidence to the Health Select Committee, he said that because inflation is below 1%, the proposed hike is an increase.