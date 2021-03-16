American Red Cross reports more COVID antibodies in blood donations

Signs of coronavirus antibodies are showing up more frequently in blood donations.
The American Red Cross reports more than 20% of donations from unvaccinated people for the first week of March showed COVID-19 antibodies.
