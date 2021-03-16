Skip to main content
Tuesday, March 16, 2021

American Red Cross reports more COVID antibodies in blood donations

American Red Cross reports more COVID antibodies in blood donations
American Red Cross reports more COVID antibodies in blood donations

Signs of coronavirus antibodies are showing up more frequently in blood donations.

The American Red Cross reports more than 20% of donations from unvaccinated people for the first week of March showed COVID-19 antibodies.

K-T-N-V DOT COM.SIGNS OF CORONAVIRUS ANTIBODIESARE SHOWING UP MORE FREQUENTLYIN BLOOD DONATIONS.THE AMERICAN RED CROSS REPORTSMORE THAN 20% OF DONATIONS FROMUNVACCINATED PEOPLE FOR THEFIRST WEEK OF MARCH --- SHOWEDCOVID-19 ANTIBODIES.THE RED CROSS SAYS THE PRESENCEOF ANTIBODIES "DOES NOT CONFIRMINFECTION OR IMMUNITY" --- BUT

