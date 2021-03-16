American Red Cross reports more COVID antibodies in blood donations Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:20s 16 Mar 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

American Red Cross reports more COVID antibodies in blood donations Signs of coronavirus antibodies are showing up more frequently in blood donations. The American Red Cross reports more than 20% of donations from unvaccinated people for the first week of March showed COVID-19 antibodies.

